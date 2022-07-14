A criminal complaint has been filed against a BJP leader in Jamnagar district for alleged land grabbing in Gopa village.

It has been alleged that the leader illegally constructed a compound wall on the grazeland and started farming on it and later sold out the government land.

Gopa village Sarpanch Jyotsna Pathar stated in her complaint, “Additional resident collector and member secretary of the District Land Grabbing Committee after conducting an inquiry has concluded that Taluka panchayat delegate and BJP leader Vashram Kaaren and Satish Kaaren have encroached upon grazing land in the village.”

Pathar further said that an additional collector has instructed her to lodge a criminal complaint against Vahrram and Satish for encroaching around one hectare land meant for domestic cattle of the village.

In the past, the panchayat had issued notices to Vashram Kaaren numerous times, but he not only did not respect the notices, he even sold the government land to Satish Kaaren and the sale deed was registered with the Jamjodhpur registrar’s office on September 14, 2021.

Though Satish Kaaren was well-aware that the village panchayat had issued notices asking to vacate the land, he purchased the government land, Pathar said in the complaint.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act. The matter will be probed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, K.I. Desai.

