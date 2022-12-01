INDIA

Gujarat BJP leader’s 60-member joint family reaches polling station in procession

Amreli district BJP vice president and his joint family of 60 members reached the polling station in a procession to cast their votes.

Suresh Pansuriya, the BJP district vice president, told the media, “We are 60 members in our joint family, and we thought instead of going separately, we would go together in a procession form. We also decided to have a dress code to send a message to the rest of the state and voters.”

His niece, Nimishaben said that she was studying in Vadodara but for voting she came to Savarkundla town in Amreli. She is a first-time voter and so are her three cousins. All were enthusiastic about the voting process.

She said, “Our family members wanted to celebrate along with voting, and so a band was hired and the family marched from home to the polling station.”

Pansuriya’s joint family is headed by elderly parents and his brothers and other family members live in Surat, Vadodara and other places, but all gathered in Savarkundla on Wednesday and planned this for the voting en masse. In this seat, BJP’s candidate Mahesh Kashwala is contesting against Congress’ sitting MLA Pratap Dudhat.

