INDIA

Gujarat BJP leader’s objectionable video clip embarrasses party

NewsWire
0
0

A video clip purportedly of Surat district’s BJP leader and SUMUL dairy director Ajit Patel is in circulation in Surat and the BJP. This clip has embarrassed the party a lot because Patel is seen hugging a woman who just has a towel wrapped around her body.

Ajit Patel is the elected delegate and leader of the Bardoli taluka panchayat. Commenting on the video clip, he said, “I have nothing to state, whoever wants to damage my political career has already done so by circulating the video clip.”

“I have learned about the video clip, I will have to personally speak with Ajit before reporting about the incident to the state leadership to seek their guidance, whether to take any action against him or not,” said Sandip Desai, BJP Surat district committee president.

Sources from the party said Ajit has been having an affair with his neighbour since the last two to three years. The sting operation was done by a political rival within the party, who wants him to change his loyalty in the SUMUL dairy board so that a person favoured by the party seniors get elected as chairman of the SUMUL dairy board.

20221003-180401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PWD starts beautifying roads in Chirag Delhi

    From Rs 50 per show to ‘King of Comedy’: Raju Srivastava’s...

    AAP demands safety, cost audit of multi-level parking in Delhi’s Green...

    Ganja peddler hacked to death in Chennai, four held