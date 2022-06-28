A delegation of the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday landed in Delhi to do a reality check of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s claims of quality education and Mohalla clinics.

The Delhi Education minister has formed a team of five MLAs to guide and help the BJP delegation.

The BJP Gujarat delegation has 17 members, including former ministers, educationists, spokespersons and even political analysts. One of the delegation members, Amit Thaker speaking exclusively to IANS said, “We have just landed in Delhi and after we reach the hotel, our schedule will be shared with us, we will visit Delhi government run schools and Mohalla Clinics.”

On the other hand, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet has stated, “I have learned from media reports that BJP Gujarat team is coming to Delhi to visit schools and Mohalla clinic, to facilitate the delegation, five MLAs team is formed.”

Since the last few months, a war of words has been going on between the political parties over good governance. Few months ago, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited Gujarat and claimed to have ‘exposed’ the BJP government. Not only that, Sisodia organised a tour of political analysts from Gujarat who were given a tour of the government schools and Mohalla Clinics in Delhi.

