Gujarat BJP President’s call asking party workers to adopt malnourished children has exposed that the ruling BJP has failed to feed the mothers and children of the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Tuesday.

State BJP chief C.R. Patil has instructed party workers, MLAs and MPs to adopt malnourished children and feed them till they are healthy. On Tuesday, some 3,300 malnourished children were adopted by the party workers.

“As per the government records till March 2020, there were 3,84,000 malnourished children in the state, while in the last two years, malnourishment has increased in the state because of unemployment and financial crises caused by the pandemic,” said AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi, criticising the action of the BJP.

He also alleged that by giving the adoption call, Patil himself is accepting that there are malnourished children in the state, which is a failure of the state government.

The National Family Health Survey recently found that 89 per cent children aged between six months and 23 months don’t get sufficient nutritious food.

“Patil has given a call to adopt the highly malnourished… What about the rest of the children? Who will take care of them till they turn healthy,” Gadhvi asked.

Earlier in the day, Patil had chaired a meeting with the BJP office-bearers from seven districts to plan the grand event to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajkot on May 28.

In the meeting, Patil gave specific task to the office-bearers of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Morbi, Botad, Amreli and Surendrnagar to gather good number of party workers and followers, and bring them to the venue of the Prime Minister’s event.

The state BJP chief wants lakhs of people to attend the Prime Minister’s programme and take back his message to their respective villages.

During his visit to the state, Modi will inaugurate the 200-bed multispeciality K.D. Parvadiya Hospital at Atkot in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district on May 28. Rajkot is the commercial capital of Saurashtra.

