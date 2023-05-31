The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Wednesday released the results for the Class 12 General Stream examinations.

A total of 4,77,392 students appeared for the exams, which were conducted between March 14 and March 25, 2023. The pass percent age for this year’s exams stands at 73.27 per cent, a decrease from last year’s pass percentage of 86.91 per cent.

Among the districts, Dhrangadra recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.85 per cent, while Devgadhbariya witnessed the lowest pass percentage of 36.28 per cent. Kutch district topped the list with 84.59 per cent successful students, while Dahod registered the lowest pass percentage at 54.67 per cent.

In terms of subjects, Philosophy recorded the lowest pass percentage at 76.69 per cent.

Out of a total of 1,29,506 unsuccessful students, 33,402 students failed in one subject, 33,494 in two subjects, 22,140 in three subjects, 15,146 in four subjects, and 10,625 in five subjects. Additionally, over 7,000 students were unsuccessful in six or seven subjects, while 197 students failed in one subject.

Students can check their results on the official website of the Gujarat board, gseb.org, by entering their six-digit seat number. The e-marksheet can be downloaded for future reference, and the hard copy of the marksheet will be provided by the schools at a later date.

According to the assessment rules of the Gujarat board, students must obtain at least Grade D in all subjects to pass the GSEB Class 12 exams. Those who receive Grade E1 or Grade E2 will have the option to appear for supplementary exams and improve their performance.

