The bodies of a couple were found from an autorickshaw in the parking area of a government hospital in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hitesh Dhandheliya told media persons,”The police control room had received a call that bodies of a couple were spotted in an autorickshaw in a government hospital’s parking area. Immediately, police reached the area and after doctor’s confirmation of the couple’s death, the bodies were sent for post-mortem. A poison bottle was found in the autorickshaw, giving reason to believe that both must have consumed poison and ended their lives.”

From the autorickshaw, the police have also found clothes, a gas cylinder, a stove and groceries.

The couple, who were in love, hailed from Bhidora village and were missing since December 31, 2022.

Man’s name is Rajesh Parghi while the woman’s name is unknown.

Fearing that their families would not accept their relationship, because Rajesh was married, and the woman was unmarried, they might have ended their lives, police sources suspected.

