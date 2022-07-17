Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday allocated Rs 462 crore for the constructions of 10 railway overbridge and one underbridge on railway crossings across the state.

Since the state is moving towards becoming crossing-free, flyovers will be constructed on railway crossings in one municipal corporation area, nine nagarpalikas and one underbridge in the Junagadh municipal corporation area, the chief minister said.

This will not only save commuting time of local residents but will also save costly fuel for the nation, said the chief minister.

The two-lane flyovers/railway overbridge are coming up at Anjar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Halvad, Khambhaliya, Dhrangadhra, Anklav, Morbi, Dhoraji, while

a four-lane railway overbridge is coming up in Savarkundla.

Junagadh city will get a railway overbridge at Joshipura and railway underbridge near the State Transport Terminal. For this the state government has allocated Rs 56 crore.

“Under the Swarnim Jayanti Chief Minister Urban Development programme, some 42 railway overbridge and railway under bridge projects are under progress with an investment of Rs 1376 crore. In 21 projects, the Indian railway will be contributing 50 to 75 per cent of the project cost.”

