Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted in-principle approval for developmental works worth Rs 114 crore at Girnar in Junagadh district.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board.

The initiatives aim to enhance the pilgrimage experience and contribute to the overall growth and development of the region. After the decision taken yesterday, the committee formation for the development works will begin soon.

The proposed projects include the development of the Bhavnath foothills and infrastructure enhancements from the foothills to Gorakhnath and Dattatreya peak of Girnar mountain, a renowned pilgrimage destination in the state.

As part of the approved plan, the steps leading up to Girnar mountain will be widened, creating a 3-meter wide pathway on both sides.

In addition, the CM has given the go-ahead for the construction of basic facilities, including water and electricity, from the foothills to the Dattatreya peak of Girnar.

The Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board has also presented a proposal to the CM for the renovation, repair, and development of basic facilities at 22 small and large pilgrimage sites across the state. This project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 48 crore.

2023071640038