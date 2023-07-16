INDIA

Gujarat CM approves Rs 114 crore development projects

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted in-principle approval for developmental works worth Rs 114 crore at Girnar in Junagadh district.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board.

The initiatives aim to enhance the pilgrimage experience and contribute to the overall growth and development of the region. After the decision taken yesterday, the committee formation for the development works will begin soon.

The proposed projects include the development of the Bhavnath foothills and infrastructure enhancements from the foothills to Gorakhnath and Dattatreya peak of Girnar mountain, a renowned pilgrimage destination in the state.

As part of the approved plan, the steps leading up to Girnar mountain will be widened, creating a 3-meter wide pathway on both sides.

In addition, the CM has given the go-ahead for the construction of basic facilities, including water and electricity, from the foothills to the Dattatreya peak of Girnar.

The Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board has also presented a proposal to the CM for the renovation, repair, and development of basic facilities at 22 small and large pilgrimage sites across the state. This project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 48 crore.

2023071640038

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K: Crime Branch carries out searches over criminal manipulation of electronic...

    3 child marriages reported in Rajasthan; case registered

    Scientists find new bacterial species involved in tooth decay

    3 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter (2nd Ld)