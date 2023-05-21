INDIA

Gujarat CM condoles death of aide’s son in road accident

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday condoled the death of his Public Relation Officer Uday Vaishnav’s son in a road accident.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Vashishtha, the son of Uday Vaishnav, who dutifully served as my PRO in my office. My heartfelt condolences go out to Udaybhai and his family. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti”, he said in tweet.

The accident took place when the car of Vashishta Vaishnav, who was en route from Bharuch to Gandhinagar, was hit near Dethan in Vadodara district by a vehicle coming from behind it.

