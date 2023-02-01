BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gujarat CM: Union Budget reflects PM Modi’s vision for 2047’s India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, welcoming the Union budget 2023-24, said that it mirrors Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Amrit Kal’, addressing the inclusive growth of all sections of the society and country.

Patel said: “This budget is going to meet the aspirations of the poor, marginalised, middle class, of each section of the society. There is something which will help in inclusive growth of the country.”

“The Finance Minister has increased 66 per cent fund allotment for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, which will give shelter to lakhs of people, whose dream of having their own house would be difficult to build on their own.”

The Budget has taken care of the agriculture sector, considering the marginalised farmers and cooperative sector. The Chief Minister feels that this will play an important role in doubling farmers’ income.

20230201-164602

