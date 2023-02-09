INDIA

Gujarat: Computer operator held for forging mid-day meal contracts

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Gujarat’s Porbandar district have arrested a computer operator, who was working on a contractual basis with the mid-day meal department, police said.

The Computer operator has been identified as Bhima Odedara, allegedly forged mid-day meal contracts and awarded work to cook and supply food in primary schools.

Deputy Section Officer/Mamlatdar, Rahul Dodiya in his complaint with the Kamlabaug police station has said, “One Milan Gadhaniya approached the complainant with a mid-day meal contract issued in her aunt Manguben Parmar’s name by my predecessor B.J. Savaliya, the said order had signature of my predecessor, and contract was awarded on September 6, 2022, on cross-checking with my predecessor, he denied of giving any mid-day meal contract to Manguben Parmar to cook and supply food to Mocha-Bhamshala Bhim primary school. On further query, Milan Gadhaniya told me that the order was handed over to him by department’s computer operator Bhima Odedara.”

On further inquiry, the officer found that Bhima had issued three more contracts to different persons for other schools.

The officer stated in his complaint that Bhima forged documents in the name of former Deputy Mamlatdar.

The police have invoked various sections under the IPC for forgery, forged documents for cheating, and dishonestly use fake documents as genuine to cheat.

20230210-014603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will the Ukraine crisis offer an opportunity for RIC Cooperation?

    After terror threats, 5 local journalists resign in Kashmir

    PM to visit Manipur, Tripura to launch projects, address rallies

    Assembly a sovereign body, my duty will be done: Kerala Governor