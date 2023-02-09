The police in Gujarat’s Porbandar district have arrested a computer operator, who was working on a contractual basis with the mid-day meal department, police said.

The Computer operator has been identified as Bhima Odedara, allegedly forged mid-day meal contracts and awarded work to cook and supply food in primary schools.

Deputy Section Officer/Mamlatdar, Rahul Dodiya in his complaint with the Kamlabaug police station has said, “One Milan Gadhaniya approached the complainant with a mid-day meal contract issued in her aunt Manguben Parmar’s name by my predecessor B.J. Savaliya, the said order had signature of my predecessor, and contract was awarded on September 6, 2022, on cross-checking with my predecessor, he denied of giving any mid-day meal contract to Manguben Parmar to cook and supply food to Mocha-Bhamshala Bhim primary school. On further query, Milan Gadhaniya told me that the order was handed over to him by department’s computer operator Bhima Odedara.”

On further inquiry, the officer found that Bhima had issued three more contracts to different persons for other schools.

The officer stated in his complaint that Bhima forged documents in the name of former Deputy Mamlatdar.

The police have invoked various sections under the IPC for forgery, forged documents for cheating, and dishonestly use fake documents as genuine to cheat.

