Since the last one decade, the Congress image has been tarnished because MLAs elected on the Congress symbol not only betrayed the party but also the voters, resigned mid-term from the party and switched sides. Learning a lesson from this, the party’s Navsari constituency candidate Deepak Barot through a notarised affidavit has promised voters that he will not betray their trust for five years.

His affidavit is being widely circulated on social media by his friends, followers and well wishers in Navsari.

Speaking to IANS, Deepak Barot said, “I did this because I wanted to assure people that if they vote for me on the Congress symbol, I will not quit the party and betray their trust. I did this because people have started feeling that representatives are showing less loyalty after getting elected.”

He strongly believes that if the government is to be formed by horse trading, there should be no election but an open market, where political leaders can be traded.

His suggestion to the Election Commission of India is that it should come out with a rule that if any elected representative quits the party during the term one is elected for, such political leaders should be barred for life from contesting elections, otherwise people will start losing trust and may not participate in the election process.

