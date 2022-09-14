Gujarat Congress MLA Punja Vansh has sought Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s intervention to get all ill fishermen released from the Pakistan jail.

Vansh in a latter addressed to CM Bhupendra Patel has stated that fisherman Bhupat Chauhan from Una taluka was held by Pakistan Marines in November 2021. Chauhan has undergone bypass surgery of heart in past, he needs regular treatment and medication, which is not provided by the Pakistan jail authorities.

The MLA has requested the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs and also request the Indian government to inquire about other ill fishermen and request Pakistan to release all ill fishermen at the earliest on humanitarian ground.

He has also demanded to treat apprehended fishermen at par with the deceased of accidents, and sought same ex-gratia for the families, as in accident cases, the government gives Rs 4 lakh compensation.

At present, there are 444 Gujarat fishermen in Pakistan jail, out of which 346 fishermen’s families are receiving financial assistance, still 98 families are left out, they too should be paid financial assistance at the earliest, the MLA demanded.

