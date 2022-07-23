State Congress’ working president Kadir Pirzada’s one statement has put him on the backfoot. On Saturday Pirzada apologized to the Patidars for commenting on Leuva Patidar leader Naresh Patel in the Congress minority cell meeting on Thursday evening.

Pirzada had said in the meeting, “You (Congress and leaders) are running behind Hardik Patel and Naresh Patel for 11 percent votes, you have forgotten that in the past with minority votes Congress was forming the government, you should try to form the government and win 120 seats with minorities support, connect with us. If you don’t give us representation in the party what will be the future of the party.”

Pirzada’s dislike of the Congress running behind Patidar votes has not gone down well, especially with the Patidar community. Angry Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya wrote a letter to the party state chief Jagdish Thakor, “Party’s working president has made a statement against Patidars, the statement has hurt the sentiments of the Patidar community and we are angry with it. Party’s responsible office bearers statement is proving counter productive, it is better party passes instructions to party leaders to avoid such statements.”

Another Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhaniya had threatened to boycott and oppose the Congress leaders in public if the working president did not apologize for the statement against Patidars and Patidar leaders.

