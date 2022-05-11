INDIA

Gujarat court imprisons BJP MLA, 25 others in gambling case

NewsWire
0
1

A court at Halol in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district on Wednesday sentenced a sitting BJP MLA and 25 others to two years’ imprisonemnt in a gambling case.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on each convict. The court ordered to cancel the licence of the resort, where the accused were caught gambling.

While pronouncing the order, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prem Hansraj Singh held BJP MLA from Matar Assembly consttuency, Kesarisinh Solanki, and 25 others guilty and awarded them two years’ imprisonment.

It observed that the prosecution has proved the case beyond doubt based on documentary evidence, CCTV footage seized from the resort, and statements of the witnesses. It has been proven that Solanki and 25 others were gambling for their financial benefits.

The police seized Rs 3.89 lakh in cash from the accused, 25 mobile phones, one laptop, plastic coins used as token currency, and eight four-wheelers. Even play cards were seized.

During the trial, 96 witnesses were cross-examined and 13 documentary evidences were produced before the court, including CCTV footage from the resort.

The Panchmahal police had received information that a large number of people were being facilitated for gambling at the Jimira resort near Shivrajpur in Halol.

The police raided the resort on July 1, 2021 and found 26 persons, including six women, gambling.

20220511-202404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia’s biggest LGBT+ conference and job fair goes virtual

    Communal strife will push back India by 100 years: KCR

    French silk expert wants to see Murshidabad in global Silk City...

    Several firsts planned during this Republic Day celebrations