INDIA

Gujarat cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s properties worth Rs 3.40 cr attached by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 3.40 crore of Anil Jaisinghani, a Gujarat-based cricket bookie, in connection with a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case, an official said here on Saturday.

A charge sheet has also been filed against him. The ED case is based on an FIR registered by the Vadodara Police Station in Gujarat in 2015.

Investigation revealed that Jaisinghani was involved in cricket betting activities and had accumulated a significant amount of money through fraudulent means, with the help of individuals connected to Maruti-Ahmedabad, an entity engaged in betting activities.

Jaisinghani has been evading ED’s summons since 2015 and has not been cooperating in the PMLA investigation, despite a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him by the Special PMLA Court in 2015.

He was arrested by the ED on April 8, 2023, and his bail plea was subsequently rejected by the PMLA Court in Ahmedabad.

On June 9, the ED conducted searches at Jaisinghani’s known premises.

“The ED has now traced and attached immovable property, worth Rs 3.40 crore, registered in Jaisinghani’s name. Additionally, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against the accused Jaisinghani on June 6 before a Special PMLA Court in Ahmedabad,” said an official.

