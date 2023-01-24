INDIA

Gujarat doctor, wife arrested for abducting baby

The Surat rural police arrested a doctor and his wife from Vadodara district for kidnapping a child. The police cracked the case after six years.

Kamrej police inspector R B Bhator told mediapersons, “In January 2017, Khathor’s Sufiyaben had delivered a baby boy at the Primary Health Centre. On the night after the delivery, the baby went missing. A complaint was registered with the Kamrej police station.”

The police after years received a call informing that the child that had gone missing in 2017, is with Dr Kamlesh Ode and his wife Nayna, both living in Karjan. A police team was sent and the couple was brought to Kamrej along with a six year old boy.

The officer said Dr Kamlesh is serving with the 108 medical emergency service and was posted in Kamrej in 2017. His wife Nayna had a miscarriage issue. After conceiving, she had suffered miscarriages two to three times and so the couple had planned to abduct someone’s baby.

To execute the plan, the woman had visited the Primary Health Centre and under the pretext of getting the child vaccinated she kidnapped the child. After committing the offence, Dr Kamrej got himself transferred to Karjan and since then they were living in Karjan and had taken good care of the child, said the police officer.

