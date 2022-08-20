INDIA

Gujarat drugs seizure: NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against nine persons

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against nine accused, including a woman and an Afghan national, before a special NIA court in Ahmedabad in a case pertaining to a criminal conspiracy hatched in Dubai for smuggling and distribution of 500 kg heroin from Pakistan to Gujarat by sea route.

The charge-sheet was filed against Basheer Dawood Kundga alias Raja Kathiyara, Mamad Ibrahim Sama, Tamanna Gupta, Major Singh, Shahil Sharma, Anwar Masih, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukh Mantej Singh alias Mantej Mann, and Arman Bassar Mal (Afghan national) under the relevant sections of the IPC.

The heroin wighing 500 kg was brought in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the Indian territorial waters approximately 7-8 miles from Jakhau Port in Kutch by Pakistani nationals.

The case was initially registered on August 12, 2018 at the ATS police station in Ahmedabad before it was re-registered by the NIA on July 2, 2020.

“Investigation by NIA has revealed that the smuggled drugs, costing Rs 1,500 crore in the international market, were sent from Pakistan to India for further delivery in Amritsar for raising funds by Pakistani national Haji Saab alias Bhaijaan to harm the well-being of the vulnerable youth of India,” an NIA official said.

