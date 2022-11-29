INDIA

Gujarat elections: Campaign ends for Dec 1 poll

NewsWire
0
0

As campaign ended for phase 1 of Gujarat Assembly elections on Tuesday evening, now polling will take place on 89 assembly seats on December 1 from 8 a.mm to 6 p.m.

Out of 89 seats, triangular contest is likely between AAP, BJP and Congress candidates on 83 seats.

Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi in a statement said, “Some 2,39,76,670 voters will exercise their rights to vote their representatives, total 788 candidates are in fray from 39 political parties and independent candidates. They will cast their votes in 25,430 polling booths, of which 16,416 are in rural areas, and 9,014 in urban areas.”

Total 1,06,963 election staff will be discharging duties, of which 79,985 are polling staff, and 27,978 are presiding officers.

For next 36 hours, party candidates and Independents will be aggressively campaigning door to door as well as through social media.

20221129-213601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IFFI celebrates 50 years of Manipuri cinema

    Don’t know if Shiv Sena wanted to ditch BJP, ally with...

    Acquire tankers too to ensure oxygen supply, Gehlot to PM

    Talks on new TN mosque issue fail, situation tense