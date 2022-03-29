INDIA

Gujarat elections force BJP to stop river-linking project: Jairam

NewsWire
0
0

Former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that the government has put on hold the river-linking project in Gujarat due to the opposition from the tribal population and the upcoming state polls.

He said, BJP govt has been forced to put Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project on hold due to upcoming Gujarat elections, after a grassroots movement protested likely displacement of thousands of adivasis. But the ecologically disastrous Ken-Betwa link project in Madhya Pradesh continues.”

Sources said after the opposition from the tribal community, the BJP MPs met the Home Minister to stop the project and subsequently the decision was taken.

The tribals have been holding protests against the project, claiming that this would destroy their livelihood in Valsad, Dangs and Navsari districts.

The project seeks to link the River Par, which has its origination in Nashik and flows through Valsad in Gujarat, River Tapi from Saputara flows through Surat and the Narmada River originates from Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to transfer surplus water from the Western Ghats to the regions of Saurashtra and Kutch using the Sardar Sarovar Project.

20220329-120207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab opposes giving more powers to BSF

    Stalin grants 30 day leave for Rajiv Gandhi assassin Perarivalan

    Will achieve gender equality when men brew tea for their working...

    Heirloom jewellery, antique silver & limited-edition timepieces for auction