INDIA

Gujarat family names newborn ‘Biparjoy’

NewsWire
0
0

A family in Gujarat has chosen to name their newborn girl ‘Biparjoy,’ derived from the imminent cyclone threatening the state.

The storm, Cyclone Biparjoy, has inflicted considerable destruction across the western fringe of India and is moving towards coastal areas of Pakistan.

Its ominous name, which translates to “disaster” or “calamity” in Bengali, was coined by academics in Bangladesh.

Currently residing in a temporary shelter in Jakhau, in Kutch district, the family forms part of the people relocated to secure locations as Gujarat prepares for the storm’s arrival.

Born just a month ago, the little girl has now been initiated into a distinctive group of children whose names are inspired by cyclones, such as Titli, Fani, and Gulab, names that were derived from previous cyclones affecting the eastern coast.

The name Biparjoy was originally approved by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) nations in 2020.

The WMO website elaborates that distinct names are allocated to tropical cyclones to avoid misinterpretations, especially since they can endure for a week or more, and multiple cyclones can co-exist.

The use of names, far simpler to remember than numerical or technical identifiers, supports faster storm recognition, facilitates media coverage, sparks public interest in weather warnings, and fosters community preparedness.

20230615-215003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unemployment figures have exposed BJP govt: Goa Forward

    One terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir (Ld)

    TN people suffering as DMK govt scrapped all AIADMK schemes: EPS

    India reports 1,096 new Covid cases, 81 deaths