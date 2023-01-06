INDIALIFESTYLE

Gujarat family seeks permission from Governor for euthanasia

A family from Morbi district in Gujarat has sought permission for euthanasia in a letter to the Governor.

Eight members from Parmar family sought permission from Governor Acharya Devvrat for euthanasia. According to the family members, the head of the family, Jayant Parmar, committed suicide lsst month after he was ‘harassed, tortured and threatened’ by private financiers, demanding to repay borrowed money.

The family alleged laxity on the part of the police, claiming that they didn’t investigate the suicide case properly.

Gopal Parmar, the son of late Jayant Parmar, has written to the Governor seeking permission for euthanasia, claiming that they have nothing left to live for.

Gopal Parmar said that his father had borrowed money from seven private financiers, and for repaying the loan, Jayant Parmar had sold his house, ornaments and even agriculture land, yet the financiers kept pressurising him for more money.

Gopal Parmar wrote in the letter that in December 2022, Jayant Parmar jumped before a tractor and ended his life. Though the deceased in his suicide note had named the private financiers, the police did not take any action, and that is why the Parmar family is seeking permission for euthanasia, the letter said.

The investigating officer, M.V. Patel, told IANS, “The said suicide note was not found from the suicide site, so initially the investigation was about accidental death. A few days later, the family members shared the suicide note with the police, which was reportedly found from thier home. Now it is the duty of the police to verify whether the suicide note is genuinely.”

Patel said, “In the said suicide note, there are only names of the financiers, but it does not contain details of the borrowed amount. So, without concrete evidence, we can’t touch anyone. We have assured the deceased person’s family that no one will harass them or demand repayment of money from them.”

