Gujarat’s Finance Secretary (Expenditure) Manisha Chandra has issued 18-page guidelines to keep expenditure for the financial year 2023-24 in check.

In the guidelines, Manisha Chandra has clearly instructed all departments that, “If only 10 per cent of the allocated fund for the current financial year is used for specific programmes, the department will have to give justification why such programmes should be continued and have to take prior permission from the Finance Department.”

The guideline categorically states that only in exceptional cases new manpower requirements will be permitted, it is advising all departments to make maximum use ofA technology to reduce dependency on human resources. Class IV employees will not be on government payroll, but the work will be outsourced. It has strictly advised that no more hiring on contractual by outsourcing basis for Class III or above category.

Finance department is of the view that if any government subsidiary is now self reliant then the state government grant should be stopped, by this way the government will be able to save additional burden.

The department has also suggested closing down boards andA corporations that have not taken up government programmes for the last two years. Also suggested within the department if different wings are common work, such wings should be merged.

20221012-141603