BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gujarat Finance Department issues guidelines to keep expenditure in check in 2023-24

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat’s Finance Secretary (Expenditure) Manisha Chandra has issued 18-page guidelines to keep expenditure for the financial year 2023-24 in check.

In the guidelines, Manisha Chandra has clearly instructed all departments that, “If only 10 per cent of the allocated fund for the current financial year is used for specific programmes, the department will have to give justification why such programmes should be continued and have to take prior permission from the Finance Department.”

The guideline categorically states that only in exceptional cases new manpower requirements will be permitted, it is advising all departments to make maximum use ofA technology to reduce dependency on human resources. Class IV employees will not be on government payroll, but the work will be outsourced. It has strictly advised that no more hiring on contractual by outsourcing basis for Class III or above category.

Finance department is of the view that if any government subsidiary is now self reliant then the state government grant should be stopped, by this way the government will be able to save additional burden.

The department has also suggested closing down boards andA corporations that have not taken up government programmes for the last two years. Also suggested within the department if different wings are common work, such wings should be merged.

20221012-141603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CoinSwitch, Startup Karnataka launch Blockchain hackathon ‘Building Future Cities’

    India, Canada to re-launch CEPA negotiations

    Karnataka tweaks policy to woo electric vehicle makers

    Authum with highest bid value of Rs 2,887 cr wins to...