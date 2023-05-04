Gujarat Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against three agents allegedly involved in an illegal immigration racket that resulted in the death of four members of a family from Mehsana district while they were trying to cross into the US from Canada.

The agents allegedly took Rs 60 lakh from the kin of the deceased and compelled the four victims to take a boat ride to cross the St Lawrence river on the US-Canada border amid turbulent weather, which ended in tragedy as the boat eventually capsized.

The deceased – Pravinbhai Chaudhary, his wife Daksha, their son Meet and daughter Vidhi – were natives of Manekpura-Dabhal village in Mehsana district. The Canadian police had found their bodies on the banks of the St Lawrence river between Quebec and New York on March 30.

The case has been registered against Nikulsinh Vihol, Sachin Vihol and Arjunsinh Chavda.

As per the FIR, which has been registered based on a complaint by Pravinbhai’s younger brother Ashvinbhai, the Chaudhary family went to Canada on a visitors’ visa on February 3, claiming they were going there on vacation. Upon learning that Pravinbhai was in Canada, Nikulsinh, who knew him for some time, called him and offered to send the family to the US using his ‘connections’.

Pravinbhai had asked Ashvinbhai to arrange for Rs 60 lakh in cash and give it to Nikulsinh. The complainant took loans and borrowed money from his relatives and friends to make the payment. Despite their apprehensions, Sachin convinced Pravinbhai and his family them to sit on a boat, claiming that they would reach the other side in just five to seven minutes, and there was no need to worry.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

