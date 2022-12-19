INDIA

Gujarat forest dept sends 34 organs of scheduled animals to FSL for testing

NewsWire
0
0

Deesa Range Forest wing has sent 34 seized organs of scheduled animals to the Directorate of Forensic Science laboratory for authenticity testing.

The wing had seized these items from a trader of Deesa.

“Our team had received a specific information that Arjun Modi, a trader dealing with herbal and naturopathy medicines, is also selling parts of the scheduled items. Based on the information, a search was conducted on Friday and 34 items of scheduled animals were seized. He was arrested under the Wildlife protection Act,” Range Forest Officer L. D. Ratda said.

He further disclosed that the team have seized nails and teeth of lions and tigers, feathers of porcupine, intenstines of foxes besides others. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class which sent him to judicial custody.

The accused has claimed that these all are duplicate organs, were lying in his shops since his grandfather and father’s days. These items are sold to black magician as original organs to make money.

If the FSL confirms that these organs or animal parts are genuine, the team will move an application before the court seeking his remand, and then the investigation will begin from where he procured, who are the sellers and whether he is a member of any interstate gang or not.

20221219-145204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One more E-scooter goes up in fire

    Centre hikes coarse grains MSP to encourage crop diversification, millets favoured

    IANS Cvoter Snap Poll: Majority of Indians believe that Nupur Sharma...

    UAE Blast: Mortal remains of two Indians to reach country today