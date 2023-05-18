The upcoming two-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Gujarat is packed with events and inaugurations in an itinerary covering Ahmedabad, Devbhumi Dwarka and Gandhinagar.

Shah will be in Gujarat on May 20 and 21 and will kick off his tour from Dwarka with Lord Dwarkadhesh’s darshan. He will then take part in the ceremony for the new establishment of the National Academy of Coastal Policing. On the same day, he will also visit Gandhinagar where the Home Minister is scheduled to inaugurate several developmental projects under the purview of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

On May 21, Shah’s itinerary includes commissioning 320 state road transport corporation buses. He will also launch a state-of-the-art organic testing laboratory at the AmulFed Dairy in Gandhinagar.

In Ahmedabad, Shah will preside over the inauguration of a national convention for the Modi community. He will also unveil a new gymnasium and library in the Naranpura ward.

In total, Shah will attend six events in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on the second day of his visit.

