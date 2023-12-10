Gujarat gears up for Vibrant Gujarat 2024

The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, scheduled for the first half of 2024, will kick off with a pre-event event on December 12, at the Surat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI).

This event will focus on the jewelry and gemstones sector, carrying the theme “Jewelry, Gemstones, and Gujarat: Renaissance for Radiant India”.

This seminar will serve as a platform for national and global speakers, industrialists, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on the role of Gujarat’s jewelry and gemstone sector in the “Developed India @ 2047” initiative.

The event will have Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Home and Police Housing, Industries, and Cultural Activities, Chintan Thakar, Chairman of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Gujarat (ASSOCHAM Gujarat). The “Developed India@2047” seminar will consist of three technical sessions.

The first session, “Building Brilliance: Gujarat’s Vision for 2047 and Beyond,” will feature panel discussions, including Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director (Former) of the Gemological Institute of America, India, among others.

The second session, “Reimagining G&J: A Vision for Gujarat’s Tech-Powered Transformation,” will focus on the role of technology in the jewellery and gemstone sector’s continued growth and development.

Praveen Nahar, Director of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, will be leading this panel discussion. Lastly, under the theme “Lab Grown Diamonds: A Visionary Journey for Gujarat’s Next,” the third session will delve into the laboratory-grown diamond sector and its potential in Gujarat’s future.

The discussion will include participation from key figures such as Smit Patel, Partner at Greenlab Diamonds, and Snehal Patel, CEO of ALTR Created Diamonds and J’EVAR.

