SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Gujarat Giants bring on board Chris Gayle for Legends League Cricket

NewsWire
0
0

West Indian T20 specialist Chris Gayle will don the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants jersey in the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) along with Virender Sehwag when action begins at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on September 16.

As per the LLC draft rules, franchises have three days to finalise their respective squads, including any additional choice of cricket legends with their available franchise purse.

The Giants had spent Rs 5,51,80,000 on 15 stalwarts on Friday, during the virtual draft and were left with Rs 2,48,20,000 to finalise their squad.

“After Friday’s draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual Rs 8 crore franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team,” said Raman Raheja, CEO and co-founder, LLC.

Gayle will have the company of fellow teammate and West Indian batter Lendl Simmons along with local favourite Parthiv Patel. Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and former New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori will spearhead the spin department, while Mitchell McClenaghan will lead the pace-bowling department.

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (Captain), Parthiv Patel; Chris Gayle; Elton Chigumbura; Chris Tremlett; Richard Levi; Graeme Swann; Joginder Sharma; Ashoke Dinda; Daniel Vettori; Kevin O’brien; Stuart Binny; Mitchell Mcclenaghan; Lendl Simmons; Manvinder Bisla; Ajantha Mendis.

20220904-134603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fatima takes five as Pakistan Women defeat West Indies

    Women’s Ashes Test: We have been able to move the game...

    You are always the underdog if you play India at home:...

    IPL 2022: Harshal Patel admits to being nervous while defending 35...