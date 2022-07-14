A 16-year-old girl died in Dabhoi taluka in Vadodara as she could not be rushed to the hospital for treatment on time due to the flooding all around her village.

Renuka Mahendrabhai Vasava, a tenth standard student from Sejpur village in Vadodara district, was unwell for the past two days. Her family members wanted to take her to the government hospital in Karwan in a rickshaw, but the roads were blocked due to heavy rains.

The family had planned to take Renuka to Karwan via Chhatral village, but due to waterlogging on the roads, they had to take the sick girl through Mandala village. The girl died before the family could reach the hospital.

The family members wanted to take the girl’s body to Sejpura, but the ambulance driver couldn’t proceed due to the poor condition of the roads due to the floods.

Renuka’s mother overcame a number of hurdles before finally reaching the village where the last rites of the young girl was performed.

