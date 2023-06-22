INDIA

Gujarat govt launches free animal vaccination service

The Gujarat government has initiated a free vaccination service to combat animal diseases.

The state’s Animal Husbandry Minister, Raghavji Patel, inaugurated the first batch of vaccines produced by the Gujarat Animal Biotechnology Institute in Gandhinagar.

The initial batch of vaccines includes 2,790,000 doses, targeting ailments such as foot-and-mouth disease, anthrax, and salmonella. The vaccines will be distributed free of charge to ensure comprehensive protection for animals.

Minister Patel emphasised the importance of continuing animal disease vaccination efforts. After a temporary halt in production in 2016 due to modernisation initiatives, the Gujarat Animal Biotechnology Institute has now resumed manufacturing the vaccines. The first batch, specifically targeting foot-and-mouth disease, has already been released, and subsequent batches are in progress.

The institute also plans to produce vaccines for other viral diseases, including sheep pox, and fowl pox, in the near future.

The inaugural event witnessed the presence of K.M. Bhimjiyani, Secretary of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Cooperation, along with Falguni Thakar, Director of Animal Husbandry, and officials from the Animal Husbandry Department.

