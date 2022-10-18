The state government on Tuesday announced that illegal constructions can be regularised after paying impact fees to the local civic bodies. The impact fees will be used for the development of various projects in the urban areas.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State for Home Vinod Moradia informed mediapersons here that, “If there is any deviation in the construction from the approved plan, and what is supposed to be an open area is covered with illegal construction, the owner or occupier can apply for regularisation for which one will have to pay impact fees.”

They said this benefit will be extended to those who have built before October 1, 2022. If the construction is upto 50 square meters, one will have to pay Rs 3000, for 50 to 100 meters Rs 6000, for 100 to 200 square meters Rs 12,000, for 200 to 300 square meters the fee is Rs 18,000 and if the illegal construction is above 300 square meters Rs 18000 and an additional Rs 150 per square meter.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Kedarnath chopper crash, including three girls from Bhavnagar city — Urvi Barad, Kruti Barad and Purvi Ramanuj.

