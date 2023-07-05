The Gujarat government has reinstated senior IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya, who was suspended in 2019 following accusations by a Delhi-based woman of bigamy and cheating.

The state government, through a notification issued by the General Administration Department, revoked Dahiya’s suspension and appointed him as the Additional Development Commissioner in Gandhinagar.

This decision relieves A.B. Rathod, who had been holding the additional charge of the post.

Dahiya, a 2010-batch IAS officer, faced suspension in August 2019 on grounds of misconduct and moral turpitude.

The woman claimed that Dahiya had married her in February 2018, concealing his prior marriage and wife, and subsequently subjected her to torture and blackmail using intimate photos.

In response, Dahiya alleged that he was “honey trapped” by the woman and that she had resorted to blackmail to extort money from him.

He further claimed that the woman had manipulated the photos of their alleged wedding to support her false allegations.

To investigate the woman’s accusations, the state government had formed an inquiry committee headed by Principal Secretary Sunaina Tomar.

Simultaneously, the Gandhinagar police conducted an independent investigation into the matter following the woman’s formal complaint.

According to her, Dahiya married her in February 2018 at Tirupati, assuring her that he would soon obtain a divorce from his first wife.

She also claimed to possess photographic and video evidence of the wedding.

About this, Dahiya informed the police that although they had previously reached a compromise, the woman had begun harassing him with false claims of marriage.

