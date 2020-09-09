Gujarat govt to table Bill to amend 1908 Act to curb land grabbing

Gandhinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) Reiterating the commitment to curb land grabbing in the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced that the government will bring an Amendment Bill during the coming Monsoon session of the Assembly to amend certain provisions regarding the transfer of land under the Indian Registration Act, 1908.

“The registration of property deeds will be made transparent, easy and in a clarified manner. The common man if he or she wishes will be able to submit their documents online without the need of any advocate or legal expert. False registration by any other individual will not be possible. The electronic medium will put a break on the forced and falsified transfer of land or property. This will also reduce the cost of registration as well as save time,” Rupani added.

“The imposters who used to misuse the power of attorney and cheat people by forcibly grabbing their properties and land will be punished with 7 years of imprisonment and fined as per the market rate of the land. For the transfer of land pertaining to government, public institutions, educational institutes, religious and charitable trusts, the authorised persons will have to get prior consent of the concerned authority,” Rupani said.

–IANS

