Gujarat govt’s pre-startup conclave round table set for Wednesday

The Gujarat government is set to host on Wednesday a round table discussion on Unicorns and Venture Funds in preparation for the upcoming “Startup Conclave 2023”.

The event will feature a keynote address by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with the participation of Union and state Education Ministers.

Notable attendees will include Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Mukesh Kumar IAS, Principal Secretary, Education Department.

With ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ known for its ability to attract investments to the state, the precursor event, ‘Startup Conclave 2023’, is slated for December 7. This conclave aims to throw light on India’s burgeoning startup landscape, showcase emerging talents, and provide invaluable insights for prospective investors, fostering informed investment decisions.

The event will be offering critical information, market access, risk capital, and mentorship.

The roundtable discussion will be moderated by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Representatives from prominent Unicorns and Venture Capitals, including Nitin Agarwal of Global Bees, Nirmit Parikh of APNA, Mabel Chacko of Open Bank, Dharmil Sheth of PharmEasy, Garima Sawhney of Pristyn Care, Upasana Taku of MobiKwik, Rajiv Gupta of Policy Bazaar & Paisa Bazaar, Niraj Singh of Spinny, Ravneet Mann of Stride Ventures (VC) and others will engage in deliberations covering various aspects of the startup ecosystem.

