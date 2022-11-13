INDIA

Gujarat GST, ATS raid 205 premises & question 91 in 1,200 cr credit scam

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat State Goods and Service Tax (GST) in a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Crime branch were on Sunday carrying out searches at more than 205 premises owned by 115 firms and were also questioning 91 people in an alleged Rs 1,200 crore credit scam.

The search has been going on since Saturday morning and some officers of the GST were also being questioned by the search teams for their alleged involvement.

According to the department’s sources, searches were going on in 14 districts simultaneously. These companies were involved in scrap metal, chemicals and iron rods. These firms were creating fake bills of transactions and claiming huge credits from the state government. At least 91 people of various firms were being questioned and information was sought from them by the search teams.

Officers have seized documents, bill books, laptops, pen drives and have retrieved data from cloud facilities to track down the fake transactions and cash money movement. Primary information is that the scam was going on for the last six months in Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, and search teams have apprehensions that without officers’ involvement such a large-scale scam would not have lasted for so long.

20221113-145803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Poor suffer in jail, rich get bail’: SC for early release...

    Tauktae effect: Heavy rainfall likely in UP, U’Khand other states

    Reliance Industries celebrates the joy of Independence

    Business, govt users need to pay for using Twitter: Musk