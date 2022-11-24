INDIA

Gujarat HC holds Morbi civic body officer responsible for bridge collapse

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Arvind Kumar on Thursday held

Morbi Nagar palika Chief Officer S.V. Zala responsible for the October 30 bridge collapse which claimed 135 lives.

“The Morbi Nagar palika Chief Officer S.V.Zala is prima facie guilty of dereliction of duty and even the affidavit filed by the nagar palika lacks details,” a division bench of Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shastri observed.

It also sought a detailed report on similar bridges in the state and its status report within 10 days and initiated suo motu public interest litigation in the incident.

During the hearing, the court opined, “We are not satisfied with the compensation amount paid to the families of deceased, a family should get at least Rs 10 lakh compensation.”

The court was annoyed to see castes mentioned against the names of some of the deceased. On court inquiry, Advocate General replied that if there is any other scheme or programmes under which the family is entitled to get benefit, it helps in identifying.

The Chief Justice has also asked for government files related to the matter and even details on when the SIT report was submitted before the lower court.

“It is high time that all officials who are either monitoring, managing, controlling and administering such bridges across the state should ensure that the bridges in their jurisdictions are in proper condition and if not, remedial actions should be taken.”

The matter was kept for further hearing on December 12.

20221124-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Cong deputes team for Asha Singh’ campaign

    Over 76% turnout recorded in Tripura by-polls

    Debunked: Six myths about protein powder

    Gujarat’s iconic ‘Golden Bridge’ on Narmada bows out at 140