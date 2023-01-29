INDIA

Gujarat head clerk exam cancelled after paper leak

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) Secretary on Sunday in a press statement has announced that due to paper leak the junior clerk exams have been cancelled.

The exams were scheduled on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The Secretary has said, “On Sunday morning police have informed the GPSSB that a junior clerk written test paper has leaked. In this connection police have arrested one person. The Board has appealed to all aspiring candidates to not reach examination centres. The next dates will be announced soon.”

Student leader and the person who has in past exposed many competitive exams paper leak scam, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, “The state government has not learnt any lessons from the past experience, because of which lakhs of unemployed youths will have to suffer.”

Jadeja added that for 1,150 junior clerk posts, nine lakh aspiring candidates had filled forms.

20230129-080803

