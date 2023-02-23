INDIA

Gujarat: Health centres under probe for issuing fake Covid vaccine certificates

Junagadh District Collector Rachit Raj has ordered an inquiry into issuance of fake Covid vaccine certifices in the names of actors and crickters to meet targets.

A five-member committee headed by the Deputy Development Officer will submit its report within a fortnight and recommend action.

The Collector told the media that he learned that paramedics “vaccinated some celebrities” in order to meet their vaccination targets. An inquiry will be conducted, and those responsible will have to face action.

Four certificates are in circulation on social media, one is issued in the name of Jaya Bachchan, her age is shown as 23; and the vaccination certificate is issued by Mendapara Primary Health Center.

From the same centre, another certificate has been issued in the name of cricketer Mohammad Kaif, his age is shown as just 22 years old.

Juhi Chavla is 44 years old, according to the Motipara Primary Health Centre, where she received a COVID dose during a vaccination drive. Mahima Chaudhary, on the other hand, is older than Jaya Bachchan, being 57-year-old, according to Prempara sub-health centre.

The District Collector has excluded Junagadh District Chief Medical Officer from the committee, as scam is committed by the team reporting to him.

