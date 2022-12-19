INDIA

Gujarat: Homeopathy college principal booked for casteist remarks

The Panchmahal Police have booked the principal of Jai Jalaram Homeopathy College for making alleged casteist remarks against a student.

According to the complaint lodged by a student named Jaimin Chuahan, exams were going on on Friday when principalA Vijay Patel accused him copying from another student’s note book. He also allegedly abused Chuahan and slapped him two to three times.

Chuahan alleged that though the principal was aware that he belongs to a backward class, he made casteist remarks intentionally to insult him.

The police have lodged a complaint against the principal under the relevant sections of the law.

