The Bhavnagar district government hospital has sought help from the Botad police to trace and bring back 13 to 14 patients who had consumed illicit liquor, and have fled the hospital in the last 24 hours without completing medical treatment.

Dr Jayesh Brahmbhatt, Superintendent of the Bhavnagar District Government Hospital told the local media, “Since Tuesday afternoon till Wednesday morning, 13 to 14 patients have fled from the hospital. The hospital administration has shared a list of the patients with the police and requested them to bring them back so that their treatment can be completed.”

Brahmbhatt said, “The patients must have felt that they have recovered and do not need further treatment, so instead of waiting for the official discharge, they have left the hospital.”

“This is not possible without hospital staff or security personnel’s involvement,” alleged Congress spokesperson Manhar Patel. According to his information, “the government hospital has 24 X 7 private security personnel at all important entry and exit gates. This agency is hired by the hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti.” He demanded that instead of just bringing back the patients, the Bhavnagar police should also investigate whether anyone from the hospital was involved in helping the patients to flee.

According to Patel, 88 patients were taking treatment for the side-effects of illicit liquor, of which till morning 14 had passed away and seven were in critical condition. All these patients were brought from Botad district’s Barwala Taluka for treatment.

