Following the death of several people in Ahmedabad Rural and Botad districts in Gujarat due to the consumption of illicit liquor, Congress MLA from Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district, Rajesh Gohil, claimed on Monday evening that 12 persons have died in the hooch tragedy.

Botad district Superintendent of Police, Karanmrajsinh Vaghela, however, put the death toll at 10, five each in Botad and Ahmedabad districts, though official sources claimed it to be higher.

Bhavnagar Range Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the tragedy.

Gujarat is a dry state where sale of liquor is prohibited.

Gohil told IANS that according to the briefing of village sarpanchs, four persons died in Rojid, three in Aakru, two each in Uchadi and Chandarva while one person died in Aniyari village.

Nine persons from Botad district have been shifted to the Bhavnagar district hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

