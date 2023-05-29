INDIA

Gujarat: IRS Harinder Gill appointed as head of Income Tax Dept

Harinder Bir Singh Gill, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 1987 batch, has been appointed as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PRCCIT) in Gujarat.

Gill will now assume the full-time role as the head of the Income Tax Department in Gujarat, relinquishing his previous additional charge.

Previously, Gill held the position of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in an additional capacity. Prior to his assignment in Gujarat, Gill had served as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Uttar Pradesh (UP) East and as the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) in Delhi.

The appointment follows the retirement of PRCCIT Ravindra Kumar on November 30, 2022. Following Kumar’s retirement, the position of PRCCIT remained vacant, lacking a full-time appointee to oversee the crucial responsibilities of the department.

As the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Harinder Gill will assume the responsibility for overseeing tax administration and enforcement activities in the state.

