A leopard has killed a five-year-old girl of Vav Kulli village of Ghoghamba taluka of Central Gujarat. The Forest Department has placed cages to catch the wild animal.

District Conservator of Forest (Godhra) M.L. Meena told IANS: “On Wednesday night, the leopard attacked and snatched away a five-year-old girl. During late night search, the team of Forest Department was able to find the remains of the child, which is sent for postmortem. That very night, nine cages were placed to catch the leopard.”

The girl’s grandmother Maniben told the media: “Wednesday night, the child was enjoying corn while playing in her mother’s lap. When she asked for more food, I went to kitchen and the leopard attacked and snatched away the girl. I chased leopard for three to four houses but failed to protect my grandchild.”

This is the third incident of leopard attack in recent times. In the past, two leopards were caught and were sent to the rescue centre. Both are under observation.

