INDIA

Gujarat: Leopard kills five-year-old girl, Forest dept search for the feline

NewsWire
0
0

A leopard has killed a five-year-old girl of Vav Kulli village of Ghoghamba taluka of Central Gujarat. The Forest Department has placed cages to catch the wild animal.

District Conservator of Forest (Godhra) M.L. Meena told IANS: “On Wednesday night, the leopard attacked and snatched away a five-year-old girl. During late night search, the team of Forest Department was able to find the remains of the child, which is sent for postmortem. That very night, nine cages were placed to catch the leopard.”

The girl’s grandmother Maniben told the media: “Wednesday night, the child was enjoying corn while playing in her mother’s lap. When she asked for more food, I went to kitchen and the leopard attacked and snatched away the girl. I chased leopard for three to four houses but failed to protect my grandchild.”

This is the third incident of leopard attack in recent times. In the past, two leopards were caught and were sent to the rescue centre. Both are under observation.

20220908-144405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swiggy appoints Rohit Kapoor as CEO for Food Marketplace biz

    SC collegium recommends 16 lawyers as judges of Bombay, Madras HC

    Pegasus row: SC panel asks petitioners to submit phone for technical...

    Sharad Pawar to campaign for Trinamool in Bengal