Gujarat man absconding after murdering wife, injuring son

A man in Gujarat’s Morbi killed his wife and attacked his son in a fit of anger after she asked him to share some of the money he made by selling ancestral property, police said on Thursday.

Jitendra Ranva has lodged a complaint against his father Ramji Ranva, alleging that he has killed his mother Gitaben and attacked him on his neck with a knife.

He said that a few days back, his father had sold their ancestral property, and Wednesday evening, when he returned home after his masonry work, his mother inquired about money made out of selling ancestral property, and if he can share some part of it. This irked his father and he attacked her with knife, he said.

When the complainant reached home, he found his mother lying in a pool of blood, and at that moment, his father attacked him too with a knife and told him why he attacked her.

He rushed his mother to the government hospital, where the doctor declared her dead and treated him for the injury.

Police Inspector K.A. Vala said police are searching for the accused.

