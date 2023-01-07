INDIA

Gujarat man arrested for murdering wife, daughter

NewsWire
A man has been arrested on the charges of killing his wife and daughter in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district.

After murdering his wife Sabana and their daughter on Friday night, accused Tarif fled to Rajkot.

Jamnagar police had received a call informing that bodies of a woman and an infant were found in the bushes behind hotel ten near Lalpur square.

Complainant Raziaben Baloch said: “My second daughter Sabana was married to Tarif Ladka two years ago, however, post marriage, Tarif started suspecting Sabana of having an extra-marital affair and used to thrash her. So Sabana returned to parental home.”

“On Thursday morning, Sabana had left home saying that she was going to beg but when she did not return till Friday evening, we started searching for her,” Raziaben Baloch said.

“After sometime, we received a call from Jamnagar city police that Sabana and her daughter were injured. On reaching the spot, we saw their bodies,” Raziaben Baloch added.

Late Friday night, Tarif surrendered to Rajkot police and confessed to his crime, post which he was handed over to Jamnagar police.

