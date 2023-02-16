INDIA

Gujarat man asks police to get criminal cases against his wife probed

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Porbandar has requested the district superintendent of police to get criminal cases against his wife investigated.

Vimal Karia, a vegetable vendor in Porbandar, was shocked to learn that his wife Rita has a criminal history. Her first husband is involved in 5,000 car thefts and that she is facing serious criminal cases like conspiracy, theft, murder, robbery, case under the Arms Act, and hunting wild animals.

Police sources said Vimal’s statement is recorded, and Rita’s criminal history has been sought from Assam and other states.

In 2021, while looking for a bride on an online platform, he came in contact with Rita, who introduced herself as Rita Das. She had claimed to be divorced but did not share divorce papers, claiming it was his child marriage so she does not possess any certificate.

When he learned for the first time in 2022 that there was something fishy about his wife, he inquired and discovered that her real name is not Rita Das, but either Rita Kyabarta or Rita Chauhan, who is married to one Anil Chuahan, who is also facing a number of cases, mostly involving gangsters.

20230216-133605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Year 2022 witnessed record-high housing sales, new launches in 7 top...

    India reports 2,527 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

    Antibodies get stronger after vax: KGMU study

    Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI