INDIA

Gujarat man blackmails sister, held

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been arrested on the charges of blackmailing his sister to meet expenditure of his luxurious lifestyle in Gujarat’s Valsad district.

Vapi Town Investigation officer Sambhubhai Jejariya said Nishruti Shah, a 40-year-old woman, had lodged a complaint against her brother Parkin Shah that his brother is tarnishing her image and badmouthing her.

Nishruti, who runs a tours and travel firm with Voyage Tours and Travels, said that she is living separately from her brother Parkin, who is four year older to her.

She alleged that her brother has borrowed money from her several times. “He always asks for the money but now he has started blackmailing me,” Nishruti claimed.

“In 2021, he posted on his facebook page that I am a cheater and fraud, and this week, he had sent an audio clip to relatives in Surat, in which he had stated that I have relations with many males. In telephonic conversation with relative Shreyas Gandhi, he said that I have a relationship with one Kavitaben,” the complainant alleged.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and later got bail.

20221125-140602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Umesh pleased with his performance, thanks coach and captain...

    2 NHAI officials among 5 arrested by CBI in bribery case

    2 terrorists with pistols shot dead J&K police inspector (Ld)

    India-Pak T20: Sundar Pichai floors Twitter user with his reply