INDIA

Gujarat man sentenced to death for killing three family members

NewsWire
0
0

A court in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Wednesday convicted the accused in a 2019 triple murder case – all the victims being members of his family – and sentenced him to death.

Additional District Judge, Deodar, K.S. Hirpara said that considering the testimony of eye-witnesses and the gruesome crime committed by Bhikkhaji Thakor, it has considered it as “a rarest of rare case” and hence, handed down capital punishment.

Additional Public Prosecutor V. Thakor told reporters that the court has appreciated eyewitnesses’ testimonies, and forensic evidence. He said it felt that the accused had not only murdered his mother Jabiben, and wife Jebarben but also one and half year old son Jignesh, who had little to do with spat between the accused and his mother.

Providing a brief history of the case, he said that Thakor was living with his mother, wife, and son in Bhakadiyal village. In 2019, he was not working to meet the financial needs of the family, so his mother scolded him. This irked him and in a fir of anger, he killed his mother, wife and son with an axe.

When family member saw the act, Bhikhaji’s sister-in-law tried to intervene and stop him, he hit her with an axe on her spine, and she was lucky to survive. Court has sentenced Thakor to a life term for an attempt to murder his sister-in-law, the Additional Public Prosecutor said.

20230125-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC asks NIA to file ex-PFI chief Abubacker’s health status...

    Kavita Banerjee all set to play a negative role in ‘Bhagya...

    NDTV says exercise of rights by VCPL done without NDTV founders’...

    Stolen books recovered from Azam’s university